KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 10, 2021

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is today from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

Exercise opportunities today include 11am Senior Fitness and lunchtime Functional Fitness starting at 12:10. Classes are held at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: roast beef with mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and roots, plus fruit.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is having a follow up session with the Blue Stone Strategy Group today.

Tonight the Madras Boys Basketball Teams host Ridgeview. Freshman play at 4, JV at 5:30 and KWSO will broadcast the Varsity contest at 7. Then tomorrow the Madras Boys host Woodburn at the Buffalo-Dome. Freshman play at 2, JV at 3:30 and KWSO will broadcast the Varsity contest at 5.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Round Dance this Saturday at the Old Elementary School Gym starting with dinner at 6:30 and the Round Dance starting at 7. This is an alcohol and drug free event and COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Everyone is welcome!

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The COCC Winter Term Health Careers Bridge Course is for those who are starting their journey into college and a health care career. The course will be held on the Bend Campus Tuesday and Thursday Mornings. Course dates are January 4th thru March 17th. To register and learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday December 22nd from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Tribal Employees, BIA & IHS staff, Post Office personnel and Warm Springs Churches are allowed to cut a live Christmas Tree on Tribal Lands. Trees should be cut along numbered roads and close to the ground. Non Tribal Members need to pick up a Christmas Tree Tag at Forestry.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Thanks for considering becoming a KWSO sustaining member!