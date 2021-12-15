KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 16, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title V1 Parent Committee. District parents/guardians should have gotten an email with details about voting for 3 parents to represent them on the 6 person committee. Voting is open until Monday December 20th.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.

There will be a drive through youth toy & gift distribution next Tuesday December 21st from 10am -6pm. Take Warm Springs street by the Presbyterian Church and check in by the Behavioral Health center. Turn onto Wasco Street with stops by the old school. There will be a food box distribution as well. You do not need to sign up. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House from December 4th until the 17th. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday December 22nd from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

The National Tribal Trial College Certificate in Tribal Court Legal Advocacy is a free, 6-month, skill building course empowering laypersons to practice law in Tribal Courts across the United States of America. They have a free course starting in February. You can learn more at their website – N T T C online dot ORG.