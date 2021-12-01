KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 2, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call the clinic during business to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

Exercise opportunities today include a noon hour Strength Training & Cardio class in the old school gym.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams play today. Eagles “A” & “B” Teams host Crook County at 4.

Madras High School Parent Conferences are this afternoon in Warm Springs at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 4:30-6:30.

Warm Springs Fire Management is doing burning this week on the northern and western areas of the reservation.

Warm Springs Recreation has planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community. Tomorrow – the Holiday Outdoor Market in the front yard of the Community Center. Next Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade.

Papalaxsimisha is giving away Gingerbread House kits tomorrow morning at 9:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. It’s First Come, First Served. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols. There will be a virtual gingerbread house contest too from December 4th until the 17th.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org. The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

A Title 6 Information meeting will be held on Tuesday December 7th at 6:30 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. The goal is to share information about the Title 6 Parent Advisory committee that has not in place, but that is now being formed. Any community members, parents and family members are invited to come learn more Tuesday at 6:30 at the K8.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on December 11 between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG