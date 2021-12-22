KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 23, 2021

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to information, events and language lessons. Here are the links to download the app:

KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closing at noon today for the Christmas Holiday.

The IHS clinic will also closing at noon and will not be open again until Monday. Please make sure you get your medication re-fills early today. Pharmacy pick up closes at 11. Pharmacy’s number is 541-553-2475. Health & Wellness Center regular phone numbers are all again working.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Construction will have Sunnyside Drive closed from Upper Dry Creek to Tmsh today from 7am-4:30pm to install light poles on the walking path

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing Friday’s trash routes today due to the Christmas holiday.

Wellness of Warm Springs will be holding a Community Holiday Meal this afternoon at 2 at the Family Resource Center. All COVID-19 Prevention Protocols will be followed. Face Masks are required.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will be having a Christmas Eve Service Friday at 7pm. Face Masks or Coverings are required.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up with the Online Link in today’s calendar at KWSO dot org, or call the Office of Information Systems.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration is now open. You can register online at COCC dot EDU https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

The National Tribal Trial College Certificate in Tribal Court Legal Advocacy is a free, 6-month, skill building course empowering laypersons to practice law in Tribal Courts across the United States of America. They have a free course starting in February. You can learn more at their website – N T T C online dot ORG.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds reservation residents that cars, trucks & trailers parked on the roadway are an issue for snow removal. Housing tenants must move vehicles, boat and any other equipment off the road to allow snow plows to do their job clearing a path for safe driving.

KWSO will have our holiday music mix following Native America Calling on Friday – thru Saturday Night. We will air autwai Lucinda Greene’s Christmas Play Friday evening at 7 and again Saturday morning at 9 following our Language, Culture & History hour. Holiday Drum Hours will be at 6 & 7am, noon and 6pm on Christmas Day with regular early morning Talking Drum.