KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 30, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will be closing early today – at noon for the New Year’s Holiday. Tribal Offices will reopen next Monday. Warm Springs Indian Health Service will close at 1:30 today. If you need a prescription refill – please remember to get it this morning so you have your meds for the long holiday weekend.

The Health & Wellness Center Pharmacy provides prescription services via pick up and also by mail. You can call them at 541-553-2475. They also offer appointments for medication management, tobacco cessation, alcohol abstinence and family planning.

With another holiday weekend ahead – please remember to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and limiting your gatherings to folks that you live with. COVID-19 cases are up in Warm Springs and we all need to do what we can to protect one another. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. If you are vaccinated and due for your Booster – make that appointment today. Children 5 and older can also be vaccinated. They will be doing vaccinations this morning until noon at the Health & Wellness Center. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing both Thursday and Friday trash routes today due to the New Year holiday.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

The Museum at Warm Springs continues their year end fundraising drive by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

The Baker Technical Institute is offering an “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

Local Veterans are invited to take advantage of weekly free Veteran transport that is being established. The plan is to offer transportation on Wednesdays for travel between Warm Springs and Madras plus trips up to Redmond and Bend for shopping and special events. Donations to support this effort will be accepted. If you are a Veteran who would like to know more please call 541-408-4147.

The National Tribal Trial College Certificate in Tribal Court Legal Advocacy is a free, 6-month, skill building course empowering laypersons to practice law in Tribal Courts across the United States. They have a free course starting in February. You can learn more at their website – N T T C online dot ORG.

The KWSO App is now available for phone and mobile devices. The App makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the community calendar, local news and more.

(KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso &

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917)

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website or click the donate button on the KWSO App.