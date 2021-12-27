KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 28, 2021

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Here are the links to download the app

(KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917)

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient Advocate Shawnetta Yahtin is available to assist with navigating services & referrals and to serve as a bridge between patients and staff. You can contact Shawnetta at 541-553-2487.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be doing Friday’s trash routes today due to the New Year holiday. Neighbors and families are asked to assist others who may have a hard time placing their tote at the road especially in snowy and muddy areas.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org. The Tribal Member Art show continues to be on display in the Museum’s changing exhibit gallery and is open today.

The Baker Technical Institute is offering and “Intro to Construction Trades” class January 18th thru February 4th. To learn more about the class and how to sign up – call the Warm Springs TERO Office at 541-675-5439.

The COCC Winter Term Health Careers Bridge Course is for those who are starting their journey into college and a health care career. The course will be held on the Bend Campus Tuesday and Thursday Mornings. Course dates are January 4th thru March 17th. To register and learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

With colder temperatures this week – and a continuing chance for snow – especially at night… families and community members are asked to check on elders and other vulnerable people to ensure they are warm and safe. Thanks in advance for checking on others!