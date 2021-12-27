KWSO News for Mon., Dec. 27, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for last Friday (12/24/21) reported no new cases of COVID-19 from 44 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/22/21) and 18 tests conducted Thursday (12/23/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. At of the end of the day on Thursday there were 8 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 13 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

For anyone who was out of town for the holiday or who attended a large gathering where you may have been exposed to active COVID-19 – or if you have COVID-19 symptoms – you should get tested today at the Orange Tent at the Health & Wellness Center. Testing Hours are 8:30am until noon and 1 to 4pm today.

Fifty-six bison are being transferred from Yellowstone National Park to tribal lands in Oklahoma and Washington according to KOCO TV. Authorities announced last week that the Fort Peck Tribes, the InterTribal Buffalo Council and the Defenders of Wildlife are facilitating the transfer of 56 Yellowstone bison to the lands of the Modoc Nation in Oklahoma and the Yakama Nation in Washington. A news release says the transfer marks the first time two large intact families of bison will be transferred under the Bison Conservation Transfer Program that started in 2019. Each tribe will receive a family of 28 bison, according to the news release.

Most Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive increased emergency food benefits in January. Approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. Find resources to meet your basic needs: Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Ducks are in San Antonio preparing for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl appearance against the Oklahoma Sooners. Game time is Wednesday evening at 6:15 pacific time and will be on ESPN.

The Madras White Buffalo boys and girls basketball teams are scheduled to play at the Sisters Holiday Shootout. The girls play Sisters tomorrow afternoon at 5 in their opening contest. The Madras Boys tip off against Sisters at 7pm tomorrow.