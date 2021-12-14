KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 15, 2021

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Functional Fitness with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Yoga class at 6am and Noontime Strength/Cardio class. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: A hillbilly dinner with salad, bread and fruit.

The Madras High School Native Student is meeting today at lunchtime in Mr. Jones Classroom. They are also planning a Christmas Break Activity.

A new issue of the Spilyay Tymoo comes out today. You can also read the paper online at wsnews dot org and click on the archive tab.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House until this Friday. Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes this Saturday.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams play at the Jefferson County Middle School this afternoon at 4.

Local Veterans are invited to take advantage of weekly free Veteran transport that is being established. The plan is to offer transportation on Wednesdays for travel between Warm Springs and Madras plus trips up to Redmond and Bend for shopping and special events. Donations to support this effort will be accepted. If you are a Veteran who would like to know more please call 541-408-4147.

The Museum at Warm Springs Gift Shop is open during Museum Hours 9am – 5pm, Tuesdays through Saturdays. They will be closed on Christmas. The Museum is doing a year end appeal to raise funds. Learn how you can support their operations at museum at warm springs dot org

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

Warm Springs Recreation is holding their Last Minute Outdoor Holiday Market on Wednesday December 22nd from 11am – 3pm – Weather Permitting. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19.