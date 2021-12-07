KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 8, 2021

Warm Springs Community Wellness has Senior Fitness Class today at 11am and lunchtime Functional Firness with Jennifer Robbins starting at 12:10. Tomorrow there is early morning Yoga class at 6am and Noontime Strength/Cardio class. All classes are at the old Warm Springs Elementary School

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: baked dish with steamed rice, broccoli and fruit.

The Madras High School Native Student is meeting today at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom. Next Wednesday they will meet during lunch.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball play today. Eagles “A” Teams play at Trinity in Bend at 3 this afternoon. Eagles “B” Teams host Sisters at 4.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Car Lights Parade tomorrow at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Dental clinic at the Health and Wellness Center is open for appointments by calling 541-553-2483. Patients who are not vaccinated will have to first go to the Orange Tent for a COVID test before a scheduled appointment. The same is true for the Optometrist. Call 541-553-2483 if you need to set up an eye appointment.

The incentive raffle for youth 5 to 17 for getting a COVID-19 vaccination has been delayed and so families have one more week to get vaccinated and submit a form for the prize drawings.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area. There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO.ORG