KWSO News for Tues., Dec. 28, 2021

The National Weather Service reports an arctic air mass has brought notably colder temperatures to the region making for DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPERATURES. Daytime temps will remain at or below freezing for the most part and nighttime temperatures will be in the teens or lower. Daytime highs for lower elevations may warm back up to near or just above freezing on Thursday, but another cold push will drop us back below freezing again until likely Sunday. With these very cold temperatures, frost bite and hypothermia will occur much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Another cold related concern is to remember that uncovered pipes will be susceptible to freezing and bursting so take measures to protect against that.

In Warm Springs – the small shelters located behind the old Elementary School, that are for homeless individuals, are being moved to their new site across the street from the Behavioral Health Center. For those currently utilizing the shelters – they will be relocated until the units are moved and connected to electricity. Because of this transition period – no additional people can be served in the temporary facility that is being set up. With colder temperatures this week – especially at night… families and community members are asked to check on elders and other vulnerable people to ensure they are warm and safe.

The Oregon Ducks are in San Antonio preparing for Wednesday’s Alamo Bowl appearance against the Oklahoma Sooners. Game time is tomorrow night at 6:15 pacific time and will be on ESPN.

The Arizona Bowl has been canceled after Boise State pulled out of it and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues. Central Michigan was supposed to be in the Arizona Bowl, but will instead replace Miami in Friday’s Sun Bowl against Washington State. Numerous college programs have coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break, and four bowls have been canceled.

The Madras White Buffalo boys and girls basketball teams are scheduled to play at the Sisters Holiday Shootout. The girls play Sisters this afternoon at 5 in their opening contest. The Madras Boys tip off against Sisters at 7pm tonight.