COCC Nursing, Health Programs Info Sessions

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting virtual information sessions for its nursing and health programs. The sessions include program overviews, structure, length and cost.

The college is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs from 5:15-6:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Feb. 16. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and community health worker. Register at cocc.edu/departments/allied-health. For more information, email wworthington@cocc.edu .

COCC’s nursing program is holding virtual information sessions on Feb. 9 (5-6 p.m.), Feb. 14 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and Feb. 18 (9:30-10:30 a.m.). Sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. Sessions cover minimum requirements to apply to the program, how applicants are selected, deadlines and more. The formal presentation usually runs 45 minutes with plenty of time for questions during and after. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged to attend.