2022 Winter Season Tribal Fishery Announcement Flyer

Commercial Gillnet Fishery

Area: The Dalles Pool only Dates/Times: 6:00 AM Tuesday February 1 through 6:00 PM Saturday February 5

Area: The John Day Pool only Dates/Times: 6:00 AM Tuesday February 1 through 6:00 PM Saturday February 12

Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line Fishery

Area: All of Zone 6 Dates/Times: 6:00 AM Tuesday February 1 through 6:00 PM Saturday March 19