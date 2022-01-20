KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 21, 2022

Senior lunches are cancelled this week

Madras White Buffalo boys basketball will host Estacada today. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

Tribal offices are closed to the public today. They are expected to reopen on Monday, January 24.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is closed today and their office also does not have telephone or internet service until further notice. On-call crisis counselors are available and can be reached by calling Warm Springs PD Dispatch.

As part of an ongoing series of discussions on race and equity, Central Oregon Community College and OSU Cascades is hosting a virtual community forum titled “Forum on Racism: Why are We Still Talking About Racism?” The event is Monday January 24th 4-5 pm. You do need to register in advance.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

For the Agency District – nominations can be made at the meeting but they can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. The nomination FORM includes the nominator name, the person seconding the nomination plus the nominee – all with signatures. Certification that the nominee is eligible is also required.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

To be fully immunized everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

Call the clinic at 543-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.