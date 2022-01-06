KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 7, 2022

Senior lunch has been cancelled today due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. All elders are encouraged to take all COVID-19 safety precautions and if you have COVID-19 symptoms or are not feeling well, please do a COVID-19 test.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

All fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes are on hold until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

To be fully immunized everyone must have: 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine or 1 dose of Johnson and Johnson AND a booster dose. Boosters May Be Given At Least 5 months after the 2nd Pfizer Dose, 6 months after the 2nd Moderna Dose or 2 months after a Johnson/Johnson Vaccine. People over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster. Youth 12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer Booster doses. Call the clinic at 543-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.

It is Stalking Awareness Month and Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services wants you to know that 1 in 6 women have experienced stalking victimization in their lifetime. The vast majority of stalking victims are stalked by someone they know. 57% of stalkers are current or former intimate partners. Stalking is a crime and victims need to be believed. If you need support call 541-553-2293 during business hours.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a career open house for early learning educators from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at the Bend campus’s Coats Center, co-hosted by East Cascades Works, NeighborImpact Child Care Resources, Worksource East Cascades and the Early Learning Hub of Central Oregon. Representatives from a number of regional early education employers will be available to share information about employment opportunities and career resources. Masks are required and distancing protocols will be followed.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is this coming Monday, January 10th at 7pm at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

The KWSO app is now available for phone and mobile devices. The app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus more connections to news, events and language lessons. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.