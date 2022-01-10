KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan 11, 2022

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed Monday January 10th until Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing.

The Warm Springs Indian Health Services Clinic is open this week. You can call during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

For those who will be off of work, you are reminded to exercise social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize. You are asked to refrain from traveling unless you must travel for needed supplies or for urgent emergency care.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students this week, also in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools in Madras and Metolius are open regular schedule.

For Warm Springs K8 students – Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years. Meals will be served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area 9-11am the rest of this week.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated.

Warm Springs Senior Pension Checks are delayed this week.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. This month they postponed distribution to this Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

There will be a meeting of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation this Thursday, January 13 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM via Zoom. The public may make comments during the “General Public Comments” portion of the agenda, which can be downloaded at C O I C dot org. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. (https://www.coic.org/coact/)

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting on Wednesdays this month in Mr. Jones Room. This week they are meeting in the afternoon at 3:20. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and the Agency Longhouse. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. More details will be shared ahead of the meetings. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

Both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Crimes. 75% of stalking victims know their perpetrators. 80% of sexual assault victims know their perpetrators. Both crimes are underreported and both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Traumatic. . If you need support call Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services 541-553-2293 during business hours.