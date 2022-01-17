KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 18. 2022

It’s back to school today for Jefferson County 509J schools following yesterday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Tribal Offices are reopening today with all COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed with a tentative reopening date of this Friday January 21 st .

. The I.H.S. Clinic at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is open regular hours today. COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

You can call 541-553-2131 during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their morning agenda are updates from: Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement and Tribal Court. This afternoon are updates from Public Safety, Natural Resources and Finance.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and the Agency Longhouse. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

The Madras White Buffalo boys and girls basketball games scheduled for today have been postponed until tomorrow. The Girls are home – with varsity tip off at 7 tomorrow night.

The virtual town hall with Senator Ron Wyden that was scheduled for Jefferson County resident for this Wednesday has been postponed due to the updated Senate schedule. We will share the new date for the town hall when it becomes availalble.

The Tribal Employee jacket distribution has been rescheduled for next Monday and Tuesday January 24th and 25th. You can find the distribution schedule in the events section of the KWSO website as well as on our phone app. (https://wsnews.org/2022/01/ctws-employee-appreciation/)

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

There is an opportunity for Jefferson County residents to receive $800 from “UpTogether.” “UpTogether” is interested in investing in people in historically undervalued communities to improve their lives. There is an income requirement based on income and household size, but other eligibility criteria is living in Jefferson County. There are no requirements on how funds should be spent. You can learn more and apply online. Find the link in our online calendar https://fund.uptogether.org/jefferson

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online at the PPL dot com website (https://csapps.pacificpower.net/public/outages-safety/report-streetlight-out ) After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.