KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 25, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda are: updates from Akana/Blue Stone; Telecom; the Museum at Warm Springs; High Lookee Lodge; both Fish & Wildlife Committees; the Culture & Heritage Committee; and Education Committee.

The Tribal Employee Appreciation jacket distribution continues today. If you are an employee who missed your distribution time – you can pick up your Skyn Style hoodie tomorrow at the Family Resource Center.

Madras White Buffalo girls basketball have home games today vs. North Marion. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on 91.9 FM or on the KWSO phone app. There is limited capacity for spectators at the game and facemasks are mandatory.

Senator Jeff Merkley is having a digital town hall for Jefferson County residents tomorrow afternoon at 4:30. You can join online on a computer, smart phone or tablet or on your telephone. (ONLINE LINK or call: 669-254-5252)

Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall for residents of Jefferson County this Thursday afternoon at 2. You can submit a question in advance and can watch online. (submit a question + watch the virtual townhall)

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment for February by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting events this term honoring nonviolent advocacy for Human Rights. The Season of Nonviolence brings together community partners to educate and empower communities on how to use non-violent methods to create a more peaceful world. On Tuesday February 1st – Winona LaDuke will talk about the Green Path Ahead: Indigenous Teachings for the Next Economy. You do need to register in advance for this webinar.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. Facemasks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm. Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

For the Agency District – nominations can be made at the meeting but they can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. The nomination FORM includes the nominator name, the person seconding the nomination plus the nominee – all with signatures. Certification that the nominee is eligible is also required.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting February 10th. This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up email leah@wscat.org

All Community Wellness fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes are on hold until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.