KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/10/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (1/10/22) reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 from 117 tests conducted on Friday (1/7/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

At the end of the day Friday there were 63 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs with 12 presumptive cases and 56 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

There were 0 positive tests reported from Outside facilities.

TESTING

17773 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1264 Total Positive Cases resulted.

173 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1400 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

3 Warm Springs Person is in the hospital, with COVID-19.

VACCINATION

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

PRECAUTIONS

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.

Wear a Face Mask in public places.

Maintain social distance from other people.

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



