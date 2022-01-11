KWSO News for Tue., Jan. 11, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (CTWS) 28th Tribal Council is advertising two positions to be filled by Tribal Members on the election and Counting Board. There is 1 Election board alternate and 1 Counting Board Member. Any person interested should be community oriented and possess a positive rapport with the community. Candidates must have an interest in the tribal culture & heritage as well as an understanding and appreciation of and the capability to interpret traditional activities of the community. If you are an employee of the CTWS you will be required to get supervisor approval to serve. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Election & Counting Board must submit their applications no later than Tuesday January 18th. A criminal background check will also be required. The Memo and Criminal Background check will be posted in Today’s news on the KWSO Website. Election & Counting Bod Jan 11-18, 2022Background check form_COMMITTEES

On Monday afternoon administrators at Ashland High School decided to move to online learning until January 31st because of rising cases of COVID-19. But many other schools in Southern Oregon are choosing not to go online. The school districts say that they are enforcing mask-wearing, social distancing and test-to-stay options to ensure that students stay safe and healthy. Bret Champion is the superintendent of the Medford School District. He says that quarantining decisions are being made on a classroom-level basis, rather than district-wide. “We are not interested, in, as a school district, going to full comprehensive distance learning unless all of our schools are unable to fill jobs or there are too many kids out or whatever.” The Medford School district has a little over 200 students and staff quarantining for COVID. Grants Pass and Central Point school districts have also said that they are not returning to district-wide online learning. In Warm Springs, due to the shutdown of Tribal Offices, the 509-J school district has closed the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for this week in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It has recently been announced that there’s an opportunity for Jefferson County residents to receive $800 from UpTogether. There is an income requirement based on income and household size, but other eligibility criteria is living in Jefferson County. There are no requirements on how funds should be spent, whether it’s to pay for things like utilities or groceries, putting it into savings or even leisure activities. The funds don’t need to be paid back and there are no strings attached to them. Anyone living in Jefferson county can apply and there will be a link to the website in today’s News on the KWSO Website. Link

The College Football National Championship presented by AT&T last night, featured SEC opponents Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In the rematch of the SEC Championship Game, where Georgia fell to Alabama and lost the #1 ranking, they got off to a slow start in the first half with a Great defensive effort from both teams as the halftime score was Alabama 9 Georgia 6. Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett overcame his slow start and a lost fumble in the game to throw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions, which is a big step up from the SEC Championship game where he had two interceptions. The turnaround for Bennett garnered him the Offensive Player of the Game. Georgia ended the scoring with a pick six of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to give Georgia the 33-18 win. In Local Sports: the Madras High School Lady Buffs will be on the road today to Bonanza, hoping to get back on the winning side of things after losses on Friday and Saturday. Bonanza is in the 2A-5 Southern Cascade League and are looking to stop their 4 game losing streak. Tip-off is at 3:30pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Press Play Below: