Warm Springs WIC wants Families to know about a Significant Formula recall and FDA advisory

The FDA issued an advisory alert to consumers to avoid purchasing or using certain powdered infant formula products. This is an ongoing investigation. Abbott has issued a recall notice for these products. Idaho WIC has confirmed product on shelves.

Oregon is part of the same distribution channel, therefore we believe these

formulas may have been distributed in Oregon.

Affected products include:

• All 12.6 oz Total Comfort powder

• All 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up powder

• All EleCare powder – infant and junior

• All Alimentum powder

• Some 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive powder

• Some 12.4 oz Similac Advance powder

Participants should check the code printed on the product packaging near the

expiration date. The code for affected products includes the following identifiers:

• The first two digits of the code on the can are 22 through 37, and

• A code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

• An expiration date of 04/01/2022 or later.

To check to see if your cans of formula have been recalled visit similacrecall.com and enter the lot number on the bottom of each can.