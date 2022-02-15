Agency District Candidate Forum Feb. 17th

The Agency District for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has a Tribal Council Candidate Forum set for Thursday February 17th at 5pm. It will be a Zoom meeting and each candidate has been invited to participate. Candidates will be allotted 5 minutes each to make personal presentations. Following those introductions, Agency District voters will be able to ask questions. Those who would like to watch and/or participate are welcome to attend the virtual forum – use this link to join on Thursday.

