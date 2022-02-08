KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 9, 2022

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive though for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting this Thursday. It is a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30- to 7:30. This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email leah@wscat.org.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past year’s powwows this weekend – Friday night – Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon. Remember you can listen on 91.9FM, at KWSO.ORG and from the KWSO app.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Sweetheart Sale – Outdoor Market this Friday February 11th from 10am -3pm. Food Vendors will start the day with breakfast at 7am. Just in time for Valentine’s Day – the Sweetheart Sale at the Community Center Friday from 10am – 3pm.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

There will be an after-hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16th 4:30—6:30 at the Warm Springs Clinic. Everyone age 5 and older is welcome. They will have all three vaccines available for primary and booster doses. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety on Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

