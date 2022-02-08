Local News

COVID-19 UPDATE 2/8/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (2/8/22) reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 from 105 tests conducted on Monday (2/7/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 84 persons with active  COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 36 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

 

 TESTING

  • 19793 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1762 Total Positive Cases resulted.
  • 235 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • 1997 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

 

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.  Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

  • Stay Home
  • Avoid Others
  • Don’t go to:
    • the Grocery Store
    • the Casino
    • the Longhouse
    • Work
    • Sporting Events
    • School Activities
    • Birthday Parties
    • Meetings
    • Celebrations
    • Funerals
    • Any Public Areas

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

 

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

