COVID-19 UPDATE 2/8/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (2/8/22) reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 from 105 tests conducted on Monday (2/7/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

There are currently 84 persons with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 36 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

TESTING

19793 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1762 Total Positive Cases resulted.

235 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1997 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION