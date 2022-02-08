COVID-19 UPDATE 2/8/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (2/8/22) reports 33 new cases of COVID-19 from 105 tests conducted on Monday (2/7/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.
There are currently 84 persons with active COVID-19 receiving daily monitoring by Tribal and IHS staff and 36 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.
TESTING
- 19793 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1762 Total Positive Cases resulted.
- 235 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- 1997 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
PRECAUTIONS
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19
- Stay Home
- Avoid Others
- Don’t go to:
- the Grocery Store
- the Casino
- the Longhouse
- Work
- Sporting Events
- School Activities
- Birthday Parties
- Meetings
- Celebrations
- Funerals
- Any Public Areas
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL