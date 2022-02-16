Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 2/16/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (2/16/22) reports 6 new case of COVID-19 from 24 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/15/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 2 positive tests reported by outside facilities and no presumptive positives.

There are currently 33 people with active COVID-19 and 22 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

7 Warm Springs People are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

 TESTING

  • 20001 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1788 Total Positive Cases resulted.
  • 249 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • 2037 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

You can get tested at the Health & Wellness Center weekdays from 8:30-11am and afternoons 1-3pm at the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot

VACCINATION

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

  • 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose
  • Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
  • Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster
  • 12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hosting and after hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:30-6:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center.

  •   This is for anyone age 5 and older with all 3 Vaccines available.
  •    You can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine or a Booster dose (for ages 12 & up)
  •    Please call 541-553-2131 to schedule.
  •   Please bring your vaccine card on the day of the event.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.  Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

  • Stay Home
  • Avoid Others
  • Don’t go to:
    • the Grocery Store
    • the Casino
    • the Longhouse
    • Work
    • Sporting Events
    • School Activities
    • Birthday Parties
    • Meetings
    • Celebrations
    • Funerals
    • Any Public Areas

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

