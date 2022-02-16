KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 2/16/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (2/16/22) reports 6 new case of COVID-19 from 24 tests conducted on Tuesday (2/15/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 2 positive tests reported by outside facilities and no presumptive positives.

There are currently 33 people with active COVID-19 and 22 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

7 Warm Springs People are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

TESTING

20001 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1788 Total Positive Cases resulted.

249 positive tests have come from outside facilities

2037 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

You can get tested at the Health & Wellness Center weekdays from 8:30-11am and afternoons 1-3pm at the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot

VACCINATION

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

The Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic is hosting and after hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:30-6:30pm at the Health & Wellness Center.

This is for anyone age 5 and older with all 3 Vaccines available.

You can get your first or second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine or a Booster dose (for ages 12 & up)

Please call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Please bring your vaccine card on the day of the event.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL