KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 17, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

Today – Warm Springs Behavioral Health is starting two new skill groups for the local community starting this afternoon. Both groups will meet weekly on Thursdays for 90 minutes. There will be an Anger Management Skills Group and a Parenting Skills Group. To participate – just show up at the Behavioral Health Center for the first meeting this afternoon. The Anger Management Group will start at 2:30 and the Parenting Group will start at 4.

A Forum for Agency District Tribal Council Candidates on Zoom is today from 5-8pm. All candidates in attendance will be allowed five minutes to make their introductions and personal presentations. After, Agency District voters will be able to ask questions. Here’s the link to join.

COCC’s nursing program is holding a virtual information session tomorrow morning at 9:30. Anyone interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing should attend. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety this Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday, February 22nd starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. Co-ed T-Ball is for ages 4-6, Co-ed Baseball is for Rookies age 6-8. Baseball and Softball Minors is for ages 8-10, Baseball & Softball Major Teams are ages 10-12, and Softball Juniors are youth 12-14. Contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot. Kalliah & BlackWater for Best Single Recording, Bigg B for Best R&B Recording and Blue Flamez in 6 categories – Best New or Debut Duo or Group, Best Pop Recording, Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.