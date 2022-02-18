KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 2/18/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (2/17/22) reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Thursday (2/17/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive test reported by outside facilities and no presumptive positives.

There are currently 37 people with active COVID-19 and 15 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

6 Warm Springs People are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

TESTING

20068 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1792 Total Positive Cases resulted.

252 positive tests have come from outside facilities

2044 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

You can get tested at the Health & Wellness Center weekdays from 8:30-11am and afternoons 1-3pm at the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot

VACCINATION

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

There have been updates from the COVID testing team in Warm Springs regarding their schedule and the changes that have been made will go as follows and will be effective the week of February 21st.

There is no testing on Monday the 21 st as it is a holiday and the clinic will be closed.

as it is a holiday and the clinic will be closed. Tuesday the 22 nd , the COVID testing will be open from 9am-11am

, the COVID testing will be open from 9am-11am Wednesday the 23 rd the COVID testing will be open from 1pm-3pm

the COVID testing will be open from 1pm-3pm Thursday the 24 th there will be no COVID testing

there will be no COVID testing Friday the 25th the COVID testing will be open from 9am-11am.

Beginning February 28th, until further notice the COVID testing will only be available

Mondays from 9am-11am

Wednesdays from 1pm-3pm

Fridays 9am-11am.

Outside of those hours the community will be directed to Emergency Management for Home test distribution during regular hours and Fire & Safety after hours and weekends. Distribution location for Simnasho will be at Fire & Safety.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL