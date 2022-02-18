KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 19, 2022

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety today from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday and Tribal Offices plus I.H.S. will be closed. Also there is no school.

Due to the holiday on Monday, Sanitation will be doing Monday’s garbage route pick-ups on Tuesday.

A day camp for you youth ages 10 and up is planned for Monday – a no school day. There are several different class options with limited space. Call 541-460-3015 to sign up.

Hours for COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center will be changing. Next week testing will be Tuesday and Friday mornings 9-11am and Wednesday from 1-3pm. The week of February 28th – testing will be Monday and Friday mornings 9-11 and Wednesday afternoons 1-3. Outside of those times – you can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit at Warm Springs Emergency Management during work hours or after hours – at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at using this link.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service will be drop off and pick up so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday next week starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. IF you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. You can contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856. They need coaches for T-ball, Co-ed Rookies Baseball, Baseball and Softball Minors, Majors and Softball Juniors.

The Twisted Teepee has two positions available for Food Cart Line Staff. For questions and applying call 541-553-3148, email starla@wscat.org or stop by the Twisted Teepee Food Cart next to the Community Action Team office on campus.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.