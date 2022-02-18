KWSO News for Fri., Feb. 18, 2022

On Track OHSU is inviting Warm Springs Student’s to join them for their “Taking Care of Our Own” visit on Tuesday February 22nd from 9:30am-12pm at the Madras High School Performing Arts Center. It is being considered an “in-school field trip” where you will virtually interact with Native American Health Professionals from Oregon Health and Science University and have the chance to listen and engage with local health professionals live and in person. Lunch is going to be provided by Twisted Teepee and the event will have Special Guests: Darin Smith, Shandee Dixon, Kerri Smith Slingerland and a College Student speaker who is a former MHS Graduate and is working toward a health science degree. If you have any questions you can contact Butch David or Gordon Scott.

With a total of six student’s to teach, Warm Springs Tribal member Dallas Winishut, began Ichishkiin classes at Madras High School on January 31st. Winishut remains as one of three remaining Ichishkiin instructors on the Warm Springs Reservation. All of the current student’s in the class are from Warm Springs and Winishut hopes by semester’s end they will be able to speak short sentences. The class marks another effort educators are taking to help Native American students find their voice at Madras High school, which has more enrolled Native American Students than any other Oregon high school by far. Laurie Danzuka, the Jefferson County School District Board Chair shared that the impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic has taken three fluent language speakers from Warm Springs. Winishut only teaches Ichishkiin at the High School and plans to teach his students about the history of the tribes’ languages, a history marked by tragedies looming from Native American Youth surviving brutal punishment at Indian Boarding schools for speaking their language. His hopes are for his students to learn the culture and history of the language, preserving for generations to come.

Oregon’s Racing Commission on Thursday denied plans to build a gambling facility in Grants Pass — albeit reluctantly. OPB’s April Ehrlich reports. “The proposed facility called the Flying Lark would have included more than 200 historical horse racing machines — where people can bet on virtual races that happened in the past. Last week the Oregon Department of Justice determined these machines would technically make the Flying Lark a casino, and would therefore go against state law. So the racing commission denied the facility…But, it ALSO passed a resolution stating that it WOULD have approved them if it weren’t for the DOJ’s opinion. The commission’s executive director Jack McGrail hinted at potential litigation. “Perhaps ultimately a court will resolve this issue. As these types of disputes are often finally arbitrated by a court.” Several tribes opposed the project because they said it would directly compete with their casinos, which help fund tribal services.”

In Local Sports: the Madras High School Buff Boys are on the road today to Corbett in league action. They currently only have one league win and are looking to finish their season strong. Their tip-off is at 7pm. The Lady Buffs will be hosting Corbett tonight in the Buffalo Dome. With a win, the Lady Buffs would secure the Tri-Valley Conference as they are currently 2 games ahead of Corbett and Gladstone. It is also Senior night for the Lady Buffs and tip-off will be at 7pm. You can catch that Live action here on KWSO.

The NBA’s All-Star weekend is about fashion and fun, Saturday night slams and celebrating the very best in the game today. This year, it’s just as much about the stars of yesterday. The league is honoring its 75th anniversary team during Sunday’s game, just as it celebrated 50 years when it last brought All-Star weekend to Cleveland in 1997. LeBron James remembers watching that ceremony and now returns to his home state to make his record 18th straight All-Star start. Six All-Stars are members of the 75th anniversary team. Usual events such as the dunk and 3-point contests also highlight the festivities, which kick off today with the All-Star celebrity game at 4pm on ESPN. Tomorrow the festivities begin at 5pm on TNT and the All-Star Game will take place on Sunday at 5pm on TNT.