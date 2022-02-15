KWSO Job Report 2/14/22

Click on links to get full listings, application details and more information.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Investigation Secretary
- Lead Cook
- Budgets Contracts and Grants Analyst
- Admin Assistant/Secretary
- Property Management Specialist
- Timber Company Manager
- Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults
- General Manager
- Assistant Prevention Technician
- Wildland Fire Module Crew Members
- Wildland Firefighters Hotshot Crew
- Wildland Fire Module Superintendent
- Groundskeeper/Maintenance
- Facility Secretary
- Fire/Medics
- Native Language Intern/Trainee
- Registered Nurse
Warm Springs GeoVisions is currently looking for Part-Time Field Technicians to conduct archaeological fieldwork and surveys. These positions are open to Warm Springs Tribal Members. See the full job description in the latest edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper and for more information email hello@wsgeovisions.com or stop by the Warm Springs Ventures office at 4204 Holliday Street.
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- IT Network Specialist
Jefferson County 509-J School District (most recent postings)
- District Language Services Translator
- JROTC Senior Army Instructor
- Full time, temporary and limited duration Grounds Workers
- Educational Assistants at JCMS and WSK8
- Assistant Custodian
- Bus Drivers
- Substitute School Bus Drivers
- Substitute Licensed Teachers
- Substitute Food Services
- Track Coach at JCMS
- Secretary at WSK8
- Office Supervisor WSK8
- Cook’s Assistant at Metolius Elementary
- Cage Cashier
- Coffee Stations Attendant
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Grounds Keeper
- Guest Services Operator
- Human Resources Coordinator
- Lounge Bartender
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Host
- Players Club Host Lead
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook Server
- C-Store Cashier
- Fuel Pump Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Receiving Coordinator
- Security officer
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by the On Track OHSU! program. On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.
