KWSO Job Report 2/14/22

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Investigation Secretary

Lead Cook

Budgets Contracts and Grants Analyst

Admin Assistant/Secretary

Property Management Specialist

Timber Company Manager

Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults

General Manager

Assistant Prevention Technician

Wildland Fire Module Crew Members

Wildland Firefighters Hotshot Crew

Wildland Fire Module Superintendent

Groundskeeper/Maintenance

Facility Secretary

Fire/Medics

Native Language Intern/Trainee

Registered Nurse

Warm Springs GeoVisions is currently looking for Part-Time Field Technicians to conduct archaeological fieldwork and surveys. These positions are open to Warm Springs Tribal Members. See the full job description in the latest edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper and for more information email hello@wsgeovisions.com or stop by the Warm Springs Ventures office at 4204 Holliday Street.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

IT Network Specialist

Jefferson County 509-J School District (most recent postings)

District Language Services Translator

JROTC Senior Army Instructor

Full time, temporary and limited duration Grounds Workers

Educational Assistants at JCMS and WSK8

Assistant Custodian

Bus Drivers

Substitute School Bus Drivers

Substitute Licensed Teachers

Substitute Food Services

Track Coach at JCMS

Secretary at WSK8

Office Supervisor WSK8

Cook’s Assistant at Metolius Elementary

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Coffee Stations Attendant

Cook

Count Team Member

Grounds Keeper

Guest Services Operator

Human Resources Coordinator

Lounge Bartender

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Host

Players Club Host Lead

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook Server

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

Fuel Pump Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Receiving Coordinator

Security officer

