KWSO News for Mon., Feb. 28, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council passed a resolution last week to partner with Ski Bowl in reopening the Kah-Nee-Ta Village in 2023. The Tribes will invest $4.58 million to repair, improve, and add value to the Kah-Nee-Ta Village. An additional $1.5 million dollars will go toward infrastructure improvements. The allocation will come from the Tribes’ American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The focus will be on the natural hot springs and creating a hot springs destination with recreational activities for visitors. Projected employment is estimated at over 50 full time positions with more than 80 part time jobs during the summer season. Ski Bowl would manage and fund operations. Mt. Hood Ski bowl’s origin dates back to 1928. Over the past 30 years their operations expanded to year round offerings and today Ski Bowl also runs the Lake Simtustus Resort plus the Pelton Dam Marina and Park.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Friday (2/25/22) reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 from 11 tests conducted on Thursday (2/24/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 0 positive tests reported by outside facilities and 5 presumptive positives. There are currently 24 people with active COVID-19 and 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff. 0 Warm Springs People are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. In Oregon, starting on March 19th, the mask mandate for indoor facilities will be lifted, but according to 509-J Superintendent Jay Mathiesen, they will still defer to the Warm Springs Tribal Council and its COVID task force team on the where they stand with the mandate at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Also in Warm Springs, today is the deadline for Warm Springs Tribal Employees to have their vaccine, whether it’s your initial or booster dose. All vaccine cards or medical or religious exemptions need to be on file today.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority reported near the end of January that funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program was running low. They sent out a notice last week to inform ERA program participants and the community that funding for the program is almost fully spent. They are still trying to process a few applications that were submitted by the deadline for individuals that were eligible to apply or reapply for February rental assistance. With a very small amount of funding left to process payments for bills and applications that have been submitted, it is anticipated that these funds will be fully spent this week. There is no guarantee that all payments will be processed for bills submitted by the deadline; payments will be processed until funds are fully expended. The Warm Springs Housing Authority has applied for additional ERA funding but have nto heard anything from the US Treasury if they are going to receive additional funding, how much might be received or when funding would be awarded. If additional funding is received in the future, notices will be put out to the community and the ERA program will resume.

Across Indian country people are wearing brightly-colored scarves and taking selfies for social media. It’s a protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Correspondent Anna King has more. “Hundreds of tribal people have been posting photos of themselves in their scarves with the hashtag #KokumScarvesForSolidarity. The scarves come from Ukraine. Aaron Quaempts [Quimps], of Oregon, says lately, he’s been wearing a knotted white scarf with colorful flowers draped around his neck. Aaron Quaempts: “Us being a people, culture, tribe that has pretty much gone through the same thing of being ‘Hey, you know, you can’t live here, you need to do this, you need to go there.’ You know, we couldn’t help for feeling sympathy for a whole nation that is going through the same thing as we has [have]. The scarves have been part of indigenous dress for decades – they’re often worn for powwows, in contemporary outfits and even for traditional ceremonies. I’m Anna King.”

The most divisive measure of the 2022 short legislative session, giving agricultural workers overtime pay, is one step closer to final passage. Lauren Dake explains. “House Bill 4002 would allow farm workers who work more than 40 hours a week to be paid time-and-a half for their labor. The bill has been fiercely debated, largely along party lines. Republicans have echoed concerns of many farmers who say the legislation would devastate the state’s agricultural industry and force small farmers to sell to corporate owners. Democrats, who hold the majority in both chambers, however, have been adamant that farm workers should earn time-and-a-half like most workers who exceed 40 hours. The state has an estimated 86,000 farm workers. Both Washington and California have already passed similar laws. I’m Lauren Dake reporting”

The 1st round of the OSAA 4A Girls Basketball Playoffs is set. Action on Friday saw Astoria beat Molalla 56-37, Stayton beat Cottage Grove 37-21, Hidden Valley beat McLoughlin 57-32 and Marist Catholic beat Klamath Union 44-17. On Saturday Henley beat Woodburn 52-39, Corbett routed Sisters 71-23, Marshfield beat Sweet Home 42-29 and La Grande beat Valley Catholic 58-35. The winners of the play in round will now move on to the 1st round. Starting on Friday, #16 Henley will travel to 1st ranked Philomath, then Saturday #9 Stayton travels to #8 Mazama, #12 Marist Catholic travels to 5th ranked Gladstone, #13 Hidden Valley is on the road to #4 Junction City, 14th ranked Marshfield travels to #3 Baker, #11 Corbett travels to #6 Banks, #15 La Grande is on the road to 2nd ranked Cascade and #10 Astoria is on the road to 7th ranked Madras. Winners of the 1st round will advance to the Quarterfinals in Marshfield. The Lady Buffs will be in the Buffalo dome for the first round on Saturday March 5th with tip off at 3:30pm and you can catch that game Live here on KWSO.

If you prefer to listen to your KWSO News, Press Play Below: