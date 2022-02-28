Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UDPATE 2/28/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (2/28/22) reports 0 new cases of COVID-19 from 9 tests conducted on Friday (2/25/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. There was 1 positive test reported by an outside facility and no presumptive positives.

There are currently 7 people with active COVID-19 and 15 close contacts receiving daily monitoring by IHS staff.

 

TESTING

  • 20134 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1798 Total Positive Cases resulted.
  • 255 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • 2053 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center will be offered this week Monday morning 9-11, Wednesday afternoon 1-3 and Friday 9-11am.

With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management.  Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits.   If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.

 

VACCINATION

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

  • 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose
  • Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
  • Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster
  • 12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.  Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

  • Stay Home
  • Avoid Others
  • Don’t go to:
    • the Grocery Store
    • the Casino
    • the Longhouse
    • Work
    • Sporting Events
    • School Activities
    • Birthday Parties
    • Meetings
    • Celebrations
    • Funerals
    • Any Public Areas

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

