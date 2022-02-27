KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 28, 2022

If you have trouble reaching a Tribal office by phone – you might try and contact them by email. Warm Springs Telecom continues to troubleshoot a solution for phone issues and to make a permanent fix. ECE has an alternate number families can use at (541) 460-1397. The Behavioral Health Center alternate number is 541-675-5481. And you can reach a crisis counselor calling Warm Springs Police Dispatch.

COVID-19 testing at the Health & Wellness Center this week is 9 to 11 Monday and Friday mornings and Wednesday afternoon from 1-3. With testing hours at the Orange Tent cutting back – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-777-2803 when you arrive and they will bring your test out. Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall. Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.COM/testkits. If you have COVID-19 questions you can call 541-553-5512.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Students and staff are celebrating Read Across America Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this week. Today is Crazy Hair/Hat Day and tomorrow is Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character Day. Wednesday is Mismatch Day. Thursday – Wear Red and Blue. Friday will be Pajama Day and bring your favorite book to read.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program offers meals to Senior Citizens 11am – 1pm on Monday, Wednesday & Friday, for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Today’s Menu is Black Bean Chili, Corn Bread and Fruit.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Spring in Your Step fitness challenge begins tomorrow and runs through the end of the month. Track your weekly steps Monday – Friday and take part in bonus activities to earn extra “steps.” Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org to sign up and get more info.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.