The film Alaskan Nets will be shown Thursday, March 17th at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6.

And, on Friday, March 18th it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7.

Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

MARCH 17 – WSK8 POSTER

MARCH 18 – MADRAS PAC POSTER

Watch the TRAILER