KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 18, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Pork Ribs, apple pear slaw, roasted potatoes and fruit.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown this evening at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will have its weekly check-in with Blue Stone this morning.

Today is the deadline to register kids for the MAC Recreation District flag football league. The MAC is also having spring break day camp for you ages six to 12 next week – Tuesday through Friday. Find out more and register online at www.macrecdistrict.com

Memorials for Manny Calapoo, Geraldine Jim and Wilfred Jim will be held tomorrow beginning at 9am at the Community Center Pavilion.

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic has some changes for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

Warm Springs Recreation has these Spring Break activities planned next week:

An Ice Cream Social on Tuesday at 1:30 in the courtyard

A Family & Youth Health Fair Wednesday in the parking lot starting at 2pm including health, wellness & fitness information, a visit from friends at the fish hatchery, and a bike rodeo. Free eye exams from Casey Eye Institute will be available by appointment only, call the clinic to do that. And,

A Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats on Friday at 2pm in front of the Center.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner March 26th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions Monday March 28th at 1:30 and Tuesday March 29th at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. To learn more: contact the White Clay Equine Program at 406-390-3440

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at wsnll.org. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy students focus on a different character trait each month. This month they are focused on “Courage.” Courage is choosing to face a challenge or uncertainty. You can show courage by speaking up when someone says something unkind about a friend. You can show courage by trying again when you fail. You can take responsibility for your actions and be an up-stander when you see bullying. Adults can role model these actions as well.