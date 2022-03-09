KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 10, 2022

The Madras Girls Basketball Team is in Coos Bay for an OSAA 4A State Championship quarterfinal against Cascade High School tonight. KWSO will broadcast that game with tip off Thursday at 8:45pm.

The Madras Community Food Pantry is open 9:30am – 1pm today at the United Methodist Church on 12th street. It is open the second and fourth Thursday each month.

The “Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6th – 12th grades. You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

A local Korean Era Veteran, who has heart complications, is in need of some financial help. Anyone who might be able to offer assistance in paying an outstanding power bill for this person can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for spring break. Please let them know if your club member will be attending, they need a headcount for the lunch that’ll be provided. The regular phone is still not working but you can call 541-953-9452. Club hours will be daily 10 AM till 5:30 PM

The MAC is taking registrations for it spring break day camp. The camp is for youth ages 6 to 12 and will be held March 22-25. Sign up for either the 7am to noon or 1-6pm session. Register online .

Healing Hearts with Good Medicine – Equine Therapy will hold sessions Monday March 28th at 1:30 and Tuesday March 29th at 10am on Campus in Warm Springs. A Meal will be provided. To learn more: contact the White Clay Equine Program at 406-390-3440

The Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic is changing their procedure for scheduling a visit. They will continue to do same day appointments but you can also schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

You can vote online for the 2022 Native American Music Awards. Several categories have nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – look for Bigg B, Blue Flamez and Kalliah & BlackWater on the ballot. Voting ends March 31st.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

At the Warm Springs K through 8 Academy students focus on a different character trait each month. This month they are focused on “Courage.” Courage is choosing to face a challenge or uncertainty. You can show courage by speaking up when someone says something unkind about a friend. You can show courage by trying again when you fail. You can take responsibility for your actions and be an up-stander when you see bullying. Adults can role model these actions as well.