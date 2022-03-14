KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 15, 2022

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Tribal Council will meet today. This morning they will hear updates from Human Resources, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care and Admin Services. This afternoon, updates will be provided by Procurement, Tribal Court, Public Safety and Natural Resources.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown this Thursday & Friday. It is an award-winning film that tells the story of a small Alaskan village, and their 2018 boys basketball team. There’s a movie night Thursday at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, on Friday it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center is having a Job Fair this Thursday from 8:30 to noon at ECE. They have many open positions in both the Head Start and Day Care programs. On-the-spot interviews and hiring may be available so be sure to bring 2 pieces of identification. There is another job fair planned for March 24th.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration through this Friday. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18+. Register online. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for youth ages six to 12.

Warm Springs Dental will have Spring Break Kids Days March 21-23. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of spring break, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

Gladys Grant is holding a prayer gathering on Monday, March 21st at noon at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, near the front door. She invites anyone interested to participate. She can be reached at 541-325-2650.

Warm Springs Recreation has these Spring Break activities planned:

in the parking lot starting at 2pm including health, wellness & fitness information, a visit from friends at the fish hatchery, and a bike rodeo. Free eye exams from Casey Eye Institute will be available by appointment only, call the clinic to do that. And, A Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats on Friday, March 25th at 2pm in front of the Center.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE.

Remember you can now order 2 sets of 4 free home test kits online. If you’ve already ordered your first set, order a second today.

If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

Warm Springs Environmental Health does not currently have an instructor for food handlers’ classes. Anyone interested in food handlers training certificates and renewals can do it for free on the I.H.S. website or for a fee on the State of Oregon website.