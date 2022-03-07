KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 8, 2022

Today on the Tribal Council agenda: board & committee appointments, draft resolutions and an update from the Warm Springs Timber Company. On the agenda for the afternoon is the Drinking Water Task Force Funders’ Summit.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30-5 at 556 SW Seventh Street in Madras.

Warm Springs Environmental Health does not currently have an instructor for food handlers’ classes. Anyone interested in food handlers training certificates and renewals can do it for free on the I.H.S. website or for a fee on the State of Oregon website

At the Warm Springs K though 8 Academy Track begins on Tuesday, March 15th, and is open to 6th – 8th grade students. Practice is from 4-5:30 pm on Mondays through Fridays. In order to participate students will need to have all of their paperwork turned into the office. This includes permission forms and a current physical. Physicals are good for two years. Please contact the school office if you have any questions about your student’s eligibility to participate.

Warm Springs WIC is now scheduling all monthly appointments in advance and sending out letters to clients with their appointment date and time. Appointments can be rescheduled by calling the WIC office. Same-day appointments can be requested as well.

The “I Am a Story” project is collecting stories of folks who live in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library invites you share stories about recent history and present issues in Jefferson County. It’s easy to do. Go to www.jcld.org and click on “I Am a Story” under Quick Links. You can learn more about the project there and ways you can share your story.

The Madras Girls Basketball Team will be traveling to Coos Bay for a Thursday Night OSAA 4A State Championship quarterfinal against Cascade High School. KWSO will broadcast that game with tip off Thursday at 8:45pm.

The boys and girls club of warm Springs will be open for spring break. Please let them know if your club member will be attending, they need a headcount for the lunch that’ll be provided. The regular phone is still not working but you can call 541-953-9452. Club hours will be daily 10 AM till 5:30 PM

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.