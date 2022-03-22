KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 23, 2022

Repairs to fire damaged equipment and Electrical wiring were completed on Tuesday at the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plan – allowing water to again be distributed to the Agency Water System.

There is now a Water Boil Notice that has been issued to cover the entire system including Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, the Industrial Park, Miller Heights. the Highway 26 corridor, campus, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights. Whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution and to allow time for water to flow and then to have it tested for review by the EPA. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted. Likely sometime in the next week and a half.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Drinking water distribution will continue at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School from 9am – 4pm today.

The search continues for 71 year old Louie Selam in the Peter’s Pasture area. He has been missing since last Wednesday (3/16/22). Search volunteers are needed. Please contact the Warm Springs Police Department if you can search especially if you have an ATV or a horse.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Fried Smelt with Brown Rice, Roasted vegetables and fruit.

Spring Break activities for our youth in Warm Springs include:

Beading Activities this morning and tomorrow morning from 8:30 until noon at the Prevention Office in the old Elementary School Building.

Papalaxsimisha is offering painting class, drum circle and cheerleading activities today in the Old Elementary Gym. Parents/Guardians need to sign in their youth at 8am with the first 10 signed up being able to participate. This is for ages 10 and up.

There is a Family & Youth Health Fair, Fun Activities and a Bike Rodeo that is being put on by Recreation in the Community Center parking lot starting at 2pm

Thursday there is Hand Drum Making from 10am – 4pm at the Prevention office.

Friday is a basketball showdown starting at 9am at the Prevention Basketball Court.

Friday is a Welcome Springtime Bash with games, prizes, crafts and treats at 2pm in front of the Center.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Job Fair tomorrow (3/24/22) from 8:30am until 12 noon. They will do on the spot interviews for all their open positions. The event is being held in B pod at the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Jefferson County Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge begins this week starting with registration and weigh-ins on Thursday (3/24/22) from noon to 5pm, Friday from 8am – 6pm and Saturday from 9am until 2pm at the new Jefferson County Public Health Building next to St Charles Madras. The last day to register is Saturday (3/26/22). The entry fee is $25. Movin’ Mountains is a 16 week slimdown challenge that encourages individuals to eat healthy and conduct daily physical exercise. Awards will be given at the end of the challenge.

Root feast is this Sunday (3/27/22) at the Agency Long house. There is rejoiners and releasing ceremonies this afternoon at 5 at the Stickgame pavilion. All food gatherers, fishermen and hunters can bring food and giveaway items to share. Root diggers will meet this Wednesday morning (3/23/22) at 8:30 at W.S. Market and leave at 9am to the root fields.

Tribal Council Elections are one week away – on Wednesday March 30th from 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. For off reservation voters mailing their ballot – you need to get it in the mail today to ensure that it makes it to Warm Springs by the 30th. There are also drop boxes for absentee ballots at the Tribal Administration Building in the Vital Stats department, at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. There will be a Tribal Elder drive up so elders who choose can vote from their car. This election day – campaigning and offering meals in the parking lot will not be allowed.