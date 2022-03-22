KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 22, 2022

Coming up this weekend in Warm Springs is the Root feast at the Agency Longhouse on Sunday March 27th. The rejoiners/releasing ceremony is being held today starting at 5pm at the stickgame pavilion. Rootdiggers, hunters and fishermen can bring food items and giveaway to share. Rootdiggers will meet at the Warm Springs Market tomorrow at 8:30am and will leave at 9am to the root fields. This is all leading up to the root feast Sunday at the Agency longhouse, all are welcome.

The COVID team here in Warm Springs with Tribal Council’s approval would like to announce that efforts are in motion to return back to celebrating most of our events this year. They are starting with an Easter drive thru event scheduled for April 15th from 11am-2pm at the Community Wellness Center. All Traditional feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha events, 4th of July parade, the family BBQ and family activities can be celebrated in person as well as other community events. Just as a reminder, the COVID virus is not over yet and we cannot completely relax yet, so please practice safety precautions by wearing your mask, sanitize and stay home if you are ill. The COVID team will be monitoring the COVID virus and if the data shows we need to curtail back or if we need to relax protocols, the community will be informed with those recommendations.

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department has missing person’s report out for 71 year old Louie Selam who has been missing since March 16th, he was last seen at Warm Springs Tribal Credit. Angela Smith is Louie Selam’s oldest daughter, she asks for continued support in their search for Selam. “We just want to put it there to ask for help, we’d like support. The times that we’ve been out there, there’s been 25 people maybe that we’ve seen out there that were searching in the forest. But we know that’s a lot of acres of land and just by my experience and going just a few miles in the thick, it’s very hard to get through there. We’re asking for help, my father’s car was found and located near Peter’s Pasture and that was probably about a quarter mile from there. And so, yeah we’d just would like some help if you can, please help us, Thank You!” If you have any information, please contact the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-1171 or call 911.

Officials in Warm Springs have issued an emergency water conservation notice effective immediately for the Warm Springs Agency Water System due to an underground fire that occurred at the facility on Friday March 18th. Chico Holliday is the General Manager of the Branch of Public Utilities for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, he talks about the resources available. “Chico: We’ve got portable showers here which are open from 6 to 9. We also put in for some potable water tenders to be stationed out at sunnyside and hopefully wolfe point. I did get ahold of Scott Spaulding, the Fire Chief and he does have Jefferson County on standby for fire protection. So our resources are out there, they’re coming. And also as a reminder as these outages are occurring, I would like the Tribal Membership to know that we’re trying our hardest to get this to move forward. But at the same time, they need to be aware of their water heaters, to shut them off so when the water does come back on, they’re not going to pop those elements. Sue: So once the water’s out water heaters should get turned off? Chico: At the circuit breaker, Yes.” The areas on the Agency Water System need to take action to be prepared for a water outage. The three tank reservoirs serving neighborhoods south of Shitike Creek are in good shape for now. Water conservation efforts include making sure to turn off running water when doing dishes or brushing teeth, skipping baths and showers or taking shorter showers, and ensuring that outside water is completely turned off.

The Elections for the 29th Tribal council are coming up on Wednesday March 30th and will take place at the Warm Springs Community Center Social hall from 8am-8pm. Absentee Ballot boxes will be set up at the Simnasho longhouse, the Seekseequa Fire Hall and the Administration building. Those boxes will be closed at 8pm on election night and transported to the Warm Springs community center for official counting. Off reservation Tribal members can mail in their absentee ballot and it needs to be received by March 30th to be counted. All campaigning and BBQ meals will not be allowed in the parking lot for the Community Center on Election Day, they will only be allowed behind the fence in the Pi-Ume-Sha fields. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Face masks are required for entry into the polls where temperature and COVID screening will be done as required and social distancing is a must for everyone’s safety. There will be a tribal elder drive up for elders only to vote from their vehicle, any other members in the car that are not an elder will be required to wait in line to vote inside. Elders can still vote inside if they’d like and will be given priority in the line to vote. You can check out the Warm Springs Program everyday as candidates who have come in for an interview at KWSO are on a continuous rotation until Monday March 28th.