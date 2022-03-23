A Boil Water Notice was issued late Tuesday afternoon, March 22, 2022 foilowing repairs to restore power to the Warm Springs Agency Water System – Water Treatment Plant.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs General Manager Chico Holliday says they will fill the Tewee Butte Reservoir Tank and begin to fill all the water mains of the system. Tanks South of Shitike Creek have been isolated so they will need to be brought back into the system as the Water Treatment Facility is now back up and running.

Whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution and to allow time for water to flow and then to have it tested for review by the EPA. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted. Holliday hopes the notice will be lifted by Friday April 1st.

The Agency Water System includes: Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, the Industrial Park, Miller Heights. the Highway 26 corridor, campus, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice. Again, the notice is a precautionary action and follows established protocols.

Drinking water distribution will continue at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School from 9am – 4pm today.