KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 9, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Lucka’mean with oven fried potatoes, salad & fruit.

A local Korean Era Veteran, who has heart complications, is in need of some financial help. Anyone who might be able to offer assistance in paying an outstanding power bill for this person can contact Mike Williams at 541-912-1962.

The Madras Girls Basketball Team will be traveling to Coos Bay for a Thursday Night OSAA 4A State Championship quarterfinal against Cascade High School. KWSO will broadcast that game with tip off Thursday at 8:45pm.

Warm Springs Prevention is coordinating a Shoe Sizing Event this Sunday and invite kids to stop by. A church group is donating shoes to Warm Springs youth and would like to get shoe sizes. It’s Sunday from 10am to 6:30pm outside at the Warm Springs Prevention Team Basketball Court at the old elementary school.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.

The film Alaskan Nets will be shown March 17 & 18. It is an award-winning film that tells the story of a small Alaskan village, and their 2018 boys basketball team. There’s a movie night Thursday, March 17th at the Warm Springs K-8 cafeteria – doors open at 5:30 and the movie starts at 6. And, on Friday, March 18th it will be shown at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 7. Admission is free for both. Donations are welcome and will go to the MHS athletic department.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-3, 14-17 and 18+. Register online – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for you ages six to 12.

Warm Springs Dental will have Spring Break Kids Days March 21-23. Students of all ages can get exams and fluoride varnishes Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday of spring break, by appointment only, from 8:30 to 11am and 1-4pm. Parents need to call Dental to schedule at 541-553-2462.

The Madras Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12141 and its Auxiliary invite veterans and non-veterans to a FREE “Welcome Home Veterans” spaghetti dinner March 26th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SE Madison St. in Madras. Donations are appreciated. Festivities will also include entertainment, raffles, auctions, and patriotic merchandise for sale.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations until March 31st for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

Remember you can now order 2 sets of 4 free home test kits ONLINE. If you’ve already ordered your first set, order a second today.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.