The Job Report 3/7/2022

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Cash Management Specialist/Court AR
- Maintenance Supervisor/High Lookee Lodge
- Custodian/Facilities Management
- General Staff Technician/Community Health Program
- Travel Accountant
- WIC Certifier/Nutrition Technician
- Fisheries Biologist II
- Rangeland Management Specialist
- Fitness Coordinator
- Chief Judge
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Restoration Crew Boss
- Janitor
- Part-Time Surveillance Observer
- Limited Duration Fish Tech
- Fisheries Technicians I & III
- Fuels Squad Boss
- Permanent & Seasonal Fuels Firefighters
- Engine Operators
- Office Support Specialist
- Investigation Secretary
- Lead Cook
- Budgets Contracts and Grants Analyst
- Admin Assistant/Secretary
- Property Management Specialist
- Timber Company Manager
- Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults
- General Manager
- Assistant Prevention Technician
- Wildland Fire Module Crew Members
- Wildland Fire Module Superintendent
- Groundskeeper/Maintenance
- Facility Secretary
- Fire/Medics
- Native Language Intern/Trainee
- Registered Nurse
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Nursing Case Manager
Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:
- Educational Assistant II at Madras High School
- Summer Acceleration K-12 Teachers
- Long-term Substitute Kindergarten Teacher at Madras Elementary School
- Head Custodian
- Cage Cashier
- Coffee Stations Attendant
- Cook
- Grounds Keeper
- Guest Services Operator
- Lounge Bartender
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Host
- Players Club Host Lead
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Slot Keyperson
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- Server
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Fuel Pump Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Receiving Coordinator
*updated 3/7/22