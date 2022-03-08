The Job Report 3/7/2022

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Cash Management Specialist/Court AR

Maintenance Supervisor/High Lookee Lodge

Custodian/Facilities Management

General Staff Technician/Community Health Program

Travel Accountant

WIC Certifier/Nutrition Technician

Fisheries Biologist II

Rangeland Management Specialist

Fitness Coordinator

Chief Judge

Restoration Field Crew Member

Restoration Crew Boss

Janitor

Part-Time Surveillance Observer

Limited Duration Fish Tech

Fisheries Technicians I & III

Fuels Squad Boss

Permanent & Seasonal Fuels Firefighters

Engine Operators

Office Support Specialist

Investigation Secretary

Lead Cook

Budgets Contracts and Grants Analyst

Admin Assistant/Secretary

Property Management Specialist

Timber Company Manager

Assorted Work Experience jobs for youth and adults

General Manager

Assistant Prevention Technician

Wildland Fire Module Crew Members

Wildland Fire Module Superintendent

Groundskeeper/Maintenance

Facility Secretary

Fire/Medics

Native Language Intern/Trainee

Registered Nurse

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Nursing Case Manager

Jefferson County 509-J School District has many positions listed. Some of the most recent listings are:

Educational Assistant II at Madras High School

Summer Acceleration K-12 Teachers

Long-term Substitute Kindergarten Teacher at Madras Elementary School

Head Custodian

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Coffee Stations Attendant

Cook

Grounds Keeper

Guest Services Operator

Lounge Bartender

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Host

Players Club Host Lead

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Fuel Pump Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Receiving Coordinator

Security officer

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

*updated 3/7/22