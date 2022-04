Although the Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year, with not enough time to plan, some of the associated activities will be happening including the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 9am – 1pm outside the Warm Springs Community Center.

Everyone is welcome to stop by and learn about local resources, gain some awarenss around health issues and pick up some great swag!

Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair Flyer