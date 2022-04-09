COCC Celebrates 10 Years in Madras & Prineville

Commemorating a decade of higher education opportunities and community-focused partnerships, Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Prineville and Madras campuses are holding celebrations this spring to observe their joint 10-year anniversary. Featuring refreshments and guest speakers, these events are free and open to the public.

Prineville Campus Celebration: Thursday, April 14, 5:30-7:30pm, in conjunction with the Crook County Chamber of Commerce’s “after-hours” event.

Madras Campus Event: Saturday, May 14, 11am to 2pm, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors.

You can view the full Press Release HERE