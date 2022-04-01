Event Flyers

Commissary Building Moving Day

The old Warm Springs Commissary Building will be moving from its location behind the Post Office to its new location on the corner of Highway 26 & Paiute Ave.  There will be a ceremony before the move on Monday, April 4, 2022 starting at 8am.

The event is expected to last about a half hour with the following agenda:

  • Welcome/Speakers
  • Recognition/Acknowlegements
  • Quartz Creek Honor Song

WHAT TO EXPECT

  • Temporary Road Closures
  • Temporary Power and Phone Outage affecting: Post Office, Fire & Safety, WSPD, & the Courthouse
  • Road Flaggers, Pedestrian Safety Staff
  • Extra Construction Vehicles/Staff
  • Media Crews: Camera & Drones
  • Visiting Guests and Supports

 

