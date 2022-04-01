Commissary Building Moving Day

The old Warm Springs Commissary Building will be moving from its location behind the Post Office to its new location on the corner of Highway 26 & Paiute Ave. There will be a ceremony before the move on Monday, April 4, 2022 starting at 8am.

The event is expected to last about a half hour with the following agenda:

Welcome/Speakers

Recognition/Acknowlegements

Quartz Creek Honor Song

WHAT TO EXPECT