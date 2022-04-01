Commissary Building Moving Day

The old Warm Springs Commissary Building will be moving from its location behind the Post Office to its new location on the corner of Highway 26 & Paiute Ave. There will be a ceremony before the move on Monday, April 4, 2022 starting at 8am.
The event is expected to last about a half hour with the following agenda:
- Welcome/Speakers
- Recognition/Acknowlegements
- Quartz Creek Honor Song
WHAT TO EXPECT
- Temporary Road Closures
- Temporary Power and Phone Outage affecting: Post Office, Fire & Safety, WSPD, & the Courthouse
- Road Flaggers, Pedestrian Safety Staff
- Extra Construction Vehicles/Staff
- Media Crews: Camera & Drones
- Visiting Guests and Supports