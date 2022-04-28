KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 29, 2022

Yoga Strong class is today at noon in the old elementary school gym.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: grilled chicken, pasta salad, cauliflower & broccoli and fresh fruit.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin May 3rd. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Management Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in June and August.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension has an opportunity to cook along with Chef Nephi Craig. Chef Craig is the founder of the Native American Culinary Association and will do a virtual demonstration on May 5th at 3:30pm. OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested – sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or Olivia dot Davis at Oregon State dot EDU. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. Here is the LINK to join.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale next Friday May 6th from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To sign up for a table call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be Saturday May 7th starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. You can register ONLINE . The deadline to register is today (4/29.) For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday May 7th at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. If you have questions, contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

The MAC Recreation District is hiring lifeguards. Applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification, and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening, and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. If all conditions are met, they will receive back pay for the 30 hours lifeguard certification course. Anyone age 15 and older may apply. Contact the MAC for registration and interview details.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. You can build your home inventory by taking photos of each room in your home and writing down a description of each item. You can learn more ONLINE