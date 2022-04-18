KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 18, 2022

It’s is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes: an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, the May Agenda – Travel Delegations for May & a review of Minutes, Draft Resolutions, the COVID-19 team, Legislative Update Calls, Enrollments, a Water Treatment Update, and a weekly check in with Blue Stone Strategy.

Warm Springs Tribal Buildings are now open to the public with no need to sign in or show proof of vaccination. Temperature checks will continue and any temperature over 100.4 means that person cannot enter. Masks are still recommended but are not mandatory except in patient care areas. Local COVID-19 data will continue to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge.

Madras Softball hosts North Marion today at 4:30, Baseball plays at North Marion High School and Boys Golf competes at Prineville.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: roast beef sandwich, vegetable soup and canned fruit.

Warm Springs Construction is working on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Curb & sidewalk construction will be followed by the installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays, when work is being done in the weeks ahead with final Paving in June.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

The Oregon Primary Election is May 17th. On the local ballot for Jefferson County Residents are contests for 2 County Commissioner seats and the Jefferson County Sheriff. To vote in the May 17th election, you must be registered. The voter registration deadline is April 26th for the May election. You can register online.

We all can play a role in making our community a better place for children and families. Research shows that when parents possess protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and positive outcomes for children, young people, and families increase. Protective factors are the strengths and resources families draw on during difficult times to shield them from life’s stresses. Some major protective factors include knowledge of parenting and child development, parental resilience, social connections and concrete supports, such as housing and food security. You can make a difference for a child by providing protective factors for youth.