KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 25, 2022

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: bacon-jack chicken sandwich, vegetable chips and canned fruit.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes: a water treatment plant update and an update from the local COVID-19 response team.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in next Monday, May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Today’s Madras Sports Schedule has Baseball hosting Molalla at 4:30. Softball has a game at Molalla and Boys Golf travels to Warrenton.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is having a family engagement event and meal today (Monday, April 25th) from 5-7pm. Gas cards will be provided to parents who attend.

Warm Springs Construction is working on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Curb & sidewalk construction will be followed by the installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays, when work is being done in the weeks ahead with final Paving in June.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council Graduate Fellowship Program is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 cohort. They are seeking graduate students whose research comprises work in Tribal food systems, regenerative agriculture, natural resources, and equity. The Application due date is: April 28th and the application is available ONLINE

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online.