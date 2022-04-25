KWSO News for Mon., Apr. 25, 2022

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in the County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation. There are two echeckup assessments, one for residents and one for businesses. There are over 140 metrics and indicators that are collected and the assessment does take about 20-25 minutes to complete. There is a reason for every question asked, it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. You can find the links to the assessments on our website in today’s news as well as in our events and opportunities tab. Survey Link

With the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted, business is getting back to regular business operations, and Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun to review all accounts. They are activating the collection process as it has been dormant since the beginning of the pandemic. Warm Springs Housing Authority Tenants and Previous tenants can contact Krysta Rhoan, Collections Officer or your respective Resident Service Specialist if you have a delinquent account, so that you can make payment arrangements that satisfy your account. If you have any questions, you can contact the Warm Springs Housing Authority at 541-553-3250.

After being shut down for two years, the youth fishing pond near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds was stocked with trout on April 12th and opened to young anglers. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, the water leaked out of the pond and over the past year the pond was graded and the surface was covered with organic materials by county crews. Currently there are plans to add bass and blue gill to the pond later in the season. The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club participated in building the habitat modules for the pond and a day after the grand opening they visited the Jefferson County commissioners to thank them for fixing the pond. They informed the commissioners that they’d like to adopt the pond where they would clean grounds a couple of times a year as well as doing some maintenance. It was announced that the 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

The Madras Aquatic Center has recently informed the public that they are going to be holding a lifeguard certification class for potential new hires. Job applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. Registration for the lifeguard certification class is open until May 7th. For these classes, they have Interview and Prerequisite classes scheduled for April 30th 8am-10:30am and May 7th 8am-10:30am. The Class dates will begin on May 10th, with a total of 6 classes. If certified and hired, they will receive back pay for 30 hours of lifeguard certification.

In Local Sports: Warm Springs Nation Little League action on Saturday saw the Lil Bucks travel to Bend to take on the Bend South Orioles in a double header. In the first game, the Orioles got the best of the Lil Bucks, squeezing by with a 4-3 win and in the 2nd game the Orioles pulled away from the Lil Bucks, dropping them 13-7. Next up on the Warm Springs Nation Little League Schedule the Major Girls Softball is hosting Madras today with game time at 6pm and the Junior Softball team is on the road to Crook County today, their game starts at 6pm. The Madras High School Buff Boys Baseball was in action on Saturday as they hosted Corbett in League action for a double header. In game one, the Buff Boys trampled the Cardinals with a 16-1 win and in the 2nd game they blasted through Corbett to take both games as they won the 2nd game 23-0. Next up for the Buff Boys they will host Molalla today in League Action, game time is 4:30pm. The Lady Buffs Softball is on the road today as they travel to Molalla for League action as they hope to start a winning streak after they beat Gladstone last Thursday 14-8, their game is slated for 5pm. Boys Varsity Golf is in action today as they are on the road to the Seaside Invitational as they face off against Seaside, McNary and Estacada.