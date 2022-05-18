KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 19, 2022

At the Warm Springs K8 it’s Math State Testing this week for 3rd thru 8th grades. And today is the Washington State University Native Language Field Trip.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today to meet about the Drinking Water Task Force.

There’s Yoga Strong class today at 12:10, for all experience levels, at the old elementary school gym.

A shoe giveaway event is happening this Saturday at the Warm Springs CPS playground. Shoes and socks will be given out to youth who have been signed up in advance. There will also be music, food, and raffles. Contact Doug at 503-939-2470 or Greg at 503-658-2248.

Maupin’s Hundred Year Anniversary kicks off with “Maupin Daze” this Saturday starting with a Parade at 10am. There will be a street fair offering specialty foods, handmade items, and other goods from local makers and merchants. There will be the Dig N’ Hoe Garden Club famous plant sale, live music from local bands, and local history storytelling will all take place in Kaiser Park, where drummers and dancers from Warm Springs will perform. Everyone is welcome.

“Savages and Princesses: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibit Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm.

Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, class of ‘22 grads to try a college class for free in summer term. Registration is open through June 12th. Visit the COCC website for more information.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Project Enterprise is currently advertising for an Operations Manager. You can submit a resume to jim.souers@wstribes.org

A Wildland Firefighter Certification Course is being offered June 13th thru June 17th for young adults ages 18-26. The class will be held in Bend at Central Oregon Worksource. Training and Certificates are being provided by the Forest Service and there will be interviews with firefighting companies at the end of the course. You must sign up by May 25th.

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club. The Boy Scouts plan to provide educational displays about fish and fish habitat. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

Eagle Crossing Restaurant is advertising for a Waitress. You can stop by to fill out and application or call to learn more 541-553-3123.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is Advertising for a clerk. The job will be open until filled. Stop by Credit for an application or contact Bucky Cochran at 541-553-3201.

KWSO is advertising for a Multimedia Journalist. The position requires excellent writing and reading skills and knowledge of digital audio editing. See the job description and apply on CTWS job opportunities page. Applications will be accepted until May 27th.

COCC, Youth Career Connect and Wahoo Films have partnered to offer a paid internship in video production to college-age students in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties. The deadline to apply is May 23rd, and the internship will run through the summer. Learn more online.